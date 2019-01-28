10 amazing books being made into films and TV shows in 2019 We can't wait to watch all of these!

There are some amazing novel adaptations coming out in 2019! From classic novels like Little Women to exciting new fiction like The Knife of Letting Go, there is something for everyone. Our top ten picks have amazing casts, with stars including Emma Watson and Lin Manuel Miranda taking centre stage. Take a look through our top choices, from sci-fi to drama...

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman

BBC are treating Philip Pullman fans everywhere with a miniseries based on the first of his bestselling novels, The Golden Compass. The novel follows Lyra, a bold and wild youngster who lives at Jordan college at Oxford and spends every day getting up to mischief with her daemon Pan… before children start mysteriously going missing. Who is taking them and what is happening to them? You'll have to tune in to find out! The series stars Lin Manuel-Miranda and Ruth Wilson, so we have high hopes!

Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

The end of the world is upon us, and the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley aren't pleased about it. Having made Earth their home and unwilling to part with its many creature comforts, the unlikely friends band together to prevent the apocalypse. A wacky fantasy that can only be expected from the combined minds of Neil Gaiman and Terry Prachett.

If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

This 1977 novel has already received three Oscar nominations! If Beale Street Could Talk looks at a very much in love and content couple who are torn apart when Fonny is falsely accused of rape. Refusing to turn her back on him, a pregnant Tish does whatever it takes to save him from prison.

The Goldfinch — Donna Tartt

This coming-of-age novel sees Theo's life torn apart after his mother is killed in an art museum and, in the panicked aftermath, he steals a priceless painting which ends up shaping his life. The film will star Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort as Theo along with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and Nicole Kidman. We can already hear the Oscars calling!

Elizabeth Is Missing by Emma Healey

The BBC has announced plans to adapt the bestselling novel into a 90-minute drama. The book follows Maud, an elderly woman with dementia who is convinced that her best friend, Elizabeth, has gone missing. Deciding to investigate her disappearance, while her memory grows worse all of the time, Maud's search was one that touched readers' hearts everywhere. Speaking about the adaptation, screenwriter Andrea Gibb said: "I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to adapt this beautiful story. Emma has created an extraordinary heroine in Maud – she's funny, tenacious, loyal - while also giving us a moving portrait of dementia from the inside out."

Where'd You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple

Cate Blanchett will star as Bernadette, an agoraphobic former architect who suddenly goes missing, leaving her teenage daughter, Bee, who is determined to find her by unravelling clues from Bernadette's mysterious past. The book was a huge hit, and the trailer already looks incredible.

P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han

How will Lara-Jean react to John Ambrose showing up at her door? How will her now-public relationship with Peter go? Who really sent the video of the pair in the hot tub? These are all questions we HOPE are answered in the sequel to Netflix's seriously popular YA rom-com, To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

Set to air on Channel 4, Catch-22 stars George Clooney as Scheisskopf while Girls star Christopher Abbott takes the lead role of John Yossarian. Set in World War II, the classic novel adaptation looks at the US Air Force bombardier as he attempts to survive his missions, which keep being increased by the army.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

This coming-of-age story follows four very different sisters who have to deal with the trials and tribulations of life after their father goes to war, leaving them with their hardworking and loving mother. The upcoming adaptation has an all-star cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Florence Pugh.

The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness

This much anticipated adaptation of the YA novel stars Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland as Todd, a teenage boy who lives in a new world where everyone can hear each other's every thought. But when Viola arrives on the planet (played by Daisy Ridley), Todd is shocked to discover he can't hear her thoughts at all. Definitely one to look out for!