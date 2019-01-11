What's on TV this weekend: Our top picks from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 January We can't wait for Call the Midwife!

Let's face it – who has money this time of the year? Good thing that we have the TV to keep us company! From crime dramas to raunchy Netflix shows, there are some great programmes you can tune into – and we are seriously looking forward to settling down on the sofa with these options!

Friday 11 January

Grantchester – ITV, 9pm

Everyone's favourite detective vicar is back! In the opening episode, Sidney Chamber (James Norton) is attending a talk on the US civil rights movements when protestors disrupt the event, and the speaker of the evening, Reverend Nathaniel Todd, is left grief-stricken when his son Charles is killed during the chaos. But who is the murderer? Found out on Friday!

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown – Channel 4, 9.30pm

The 8 Out of 10 Cats gang are back to show they know very little (or in some cases, a lot) about Countdown's scrabble and numbers game. This episode sees Alan Carr and Lou Sanders go up against Sean Lock and Johnny Vegas, with the show of course hosted by Jimmy Carr. They will also be joined by Rachel Riley, who is on hand to be smarter than all of them put together!

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One, 10:35pm

Welcome James McAvoy, Sarah Paulson, Richard E Grant, Steve Coogan and John C Reilly to the sofa! The gang will be talking about everything from working with Hollywood legends to award ceremonies, and we'll also be treated to music by the newly reformed Westlife. And, don't forget about the red chair segment!

Sex Education – Netflix, available now

Asa Butterfield stars as Otis Milburn, a socially awkward teenager who lives with his sex therapist mum, played (amazingly as always) by Gillian Anderson. Since he is permanently surrounded by sex, he realises that he can use his knowledge on the subject to help out fellow students with their problems, and make himself popular in the process.

Saturday 12 January

Michael McIntyre's Big Show – BBC One, 7.10pm

As always, Michael McIntyre is here to keep our quiet Saturday night in hilarious! He will be playing Send to All with the one and only Alan Carr, with stand-up from Kerry Godliman and music from Snow Patrol, while Oti Mabuse and Anthea Turner will be surprising an unsuspecting contestant with Midnight Gameshow.

The Greatest Dancer – BBC One, 8.10pm

How amazing was the first episode? Saturday night's episode continues from where we left off as Oti Mabuse, Cheryl and Glee's Matthew Morrison set out to find the most incredible dancers in the UK, whether their style is ballet, contemporary or tap! With £50k prize money to win and a chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing, there's a lot riding on this competition!

The Voice – ITV, 8pm

Welcome back to the Blind Audition, where Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am will be looking for the most talented and unique singers to make their team. Of course, there can only be a few slots and each celebrity judge is looking for a certain kind of voice – so will they find what they're looking for?

Sunday 13 January

Call the Midwife, BBC One, 8pm

The new series is back, and we already can't wait! The synopsis for the first episode reads: "Everyone is excited for the impending arrival of the Queen’s baby. Violet is holding a Teddy Bears’ Picnic and raising funds through a sweepstake on whether the Queen will have a boy or a girl. The midwives are introduced to their new midwifery bags but Sister Monica Joan is distressed when she sees Fred burning the old leather ones. Lucille is caring for heavily pregnant Lesley White, whose sister Cath, an aspiring model, has been feeling extremely unwell. Back at the maternity home, Shelagh has to step in to help Trixie with a birth that takes a surprise turn."

Les Misérables, BBC One, 9pm

Jean Valjean is forced to confess his true identity, then goes on the run to keep his promise to Fantine and raise her daughter like she is his own. Meanwhile, Javert continues to pursue Valjean by any means necessary, and the Thernardiers are delighted when they are paid a fortune for their ward. Still no singing.

Loading the player...

Vera, ITV, 8pm

Vera is back to get to the bottom of murder mysteries! In the episode, the detective must look into the death of a trainee forensic psychologist, and realises that the psychologist had been looking into an old crime, and decides to finish what she started. Brenda Blethyn plays the title role, and revealed on This Morning that she based her accent on the show's late agony aunt, Denise Robertson. She said: "Aaah the lovely Denise, yes. I had to soften it of course for overseas sales. But I was at an ITV party and we chatted for over an hour and a half back in the day. But the funny thing is, the locals think the accent is good!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.