Jane the Virgin finale premiere date announced - and it’s sooner than you might think! We'll finally be getting some answers about THAT cliffhanger!

Fans of Jane the Virgin have been desperate to find out the premiere date of the fifth and final series for months – particularly after the season four finale left viewers with two huge cliffhangers, and the series didn't premiere in its usual October slot. Well, the wait is now over! The CW show, which is streamed on Netflix in the UK, has finally been given an airdate of Wednesday 27 March in the US and to be available on Netflix shortly afterwards - we can't wait!

Fans are eager for answers following Michael's return in the season four finale

The season four finale ended on a jaw dropping note after it was revealed that Jane's husband Michael, who died in season three, was actually alive. However, the show ended before any explanation was offered as to how he survived, and where he had been over the last three years. Straight out of a telenovela, right? Fans were delighted that the date had been confirmed, although some were disappointed that they had to wait another few weeks. One person tweeted: "Slightly weeping at the fact I have to wait till March for more," another person added: "I'm conflicted on the wait for the final #JaneTheVirgin season. March 27th is so far away, yet I don't want it to end."

READ: Gina Rodriguez talks finding confidence and owing 'everything' to her mum

Loading the player...

The star of the show, Gina Rodriguez, recently opened up about the show to Cosmopolitan, and admitted that she has struggled with anxiety since being on the show and finding fame. "The anxiety started coming, like, two years into Jane," she explained. "[I] had my first panic attack at a sushi restaurant. All of a sudden, I thought I was going to die, and people are taking pictures. It was horrendous. There are a lot things in the manual of living out your dreams that you don't know about. Like you don't have any more friends. You never go out to eat. You never see your family, your boyfriend, girlfriend, or whatever you have."

READ: Gina Rodriguez opens up about her 'difficult' battle with a thyroid disorder