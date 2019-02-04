Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson spotted for first time since pregnancy news Gemma showed a hint of her baby bump

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson had plenty to smile about as they made their first public appearance since announcing their baby news. The couple looked totally loved-up as they walked around Manchester hand-in-hand, with Gemma showing just a hint of her small bump under her pink hoodie.

The former Emmerdale actress announced her pregnancy on Friday, surprising her fans and fellow celebrity friends. On Monday, it was back to work for the mum-to-be as she presented her local Manchester radio show, Hits Radio, with Gethin Jones and Dave Vitty.

Gemma and Gorka announced their baby news last week

Gemma, 34, was showered with baby gifts from her colleagues. Speaking on air, she thanked them for her baby hamper. "Look it's yellow because that's the neutral colour," said her co-star. "You're going to make me cry!" Gemma replied. The pregnant star was also given a babygro that had "My siblings have paws" printed on it – a lovely nod to Gemma's two dogs Norman and Ollie.

The adorable pets were the main stars of Gemma's pregnancy announcement. She uploaded a photo of the two dogs on Instagram, with one holding a sign that read: "Guess what… Mum's pregnant!" and another reading: "We're going to be big brothers!" Gemma wrote: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

The fitness fanatic has opened up about her pregnancy, saying the first few weeks were "tough". "It's tough though, I take my hat off to women who've done this more than once, because it's really hard at times, but I'm really loving it," said Gemma. She then hilariously added: "There are other [days], mostly these days actually, where I've been sick in the morning then said, 'Gorka, go get me some pasta, tiger bread, smother it in Lurpak. then leave me on the couch - don't even look at me. Do you know what I mean? Every pregnancy is different, everybody is different. So, don't compare yourself to anyone else."

