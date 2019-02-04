Holly Willoughby cheered on by adorable son Chester at Dancing on Ice rehearsals Go, mum!

Thousands of fans love tuning in every Sunday to watch Holly Willoughby co-host Dancing on Ice, but her biggest cheerleader over the weekend was her son Chester. Holly posted an adorable snap of her youngest child watching his mum from the rink side, joined by his two cousins.

The four-year-old looked too cool for school, wearing his long hair loose and sporting a bomber jacket and jeans. "My Chester and his cousins watching rinkside during rehearsals... xxx," Holly wrote on Instagram.

The This Morning star shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin: nine-year-old Harry, seven-year-old Belle and her youngest Harry. Holly has a busy TV schedule presenting her daytime TV show with Phillip Schofield as well as the skating competition; she also sits on the panel on Celebrity Juice.

But Holly makes sure to balance her work with motherhood and is lucky enough to be able to bring her children to some of her presenting gigs. Last month she was joined at Dancing on Ice by her daughter Belle. Taking to Instagram, she posted a heartwarming snap of Belle with Grease actress Didi Conn and wrote: "My little pink lady with an actual pink lady!!! Highlight of the night possibly my life... Didi Conn you are a truly lovely lady... #frenchie #pinkladies."

Holly, 37, even brought her children to Australia when she was co-hosting I'm a Celebrity with Declan Donnelly last year. Chatting from the wrap party of the show to This Morning via video link in December, Holly said of her children: "They loved it. It's been mad for them as well and I think Harry being the eldest, he was watching it for the first time." At the end of their adventure, Holly also shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her three children sitting in the camp, and wrote: "Thank you for having us…"

