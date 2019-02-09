Emily Atack finds herself red-faced on The One Show – and we can all relate Now that's a fangirl!

Emily Atack has won legions of fans for her relatable and down-to-earth personality, and audiences fell a little bit more in love with her on Friday during her appearance on The One Show – since she couldn't contain herself after meeting one of her favourite bands. Emily threw her hands to her mouth when Busted were introduced, even hiding behind presenters Michael Ball and Alex Jones at one point! "I know every word to every song, that’s sad isn’t it?" she said, to which Matt Willis reassured her: "No, that’s awesome. I don’t even know every word to every song!"

Emily couldn't contain herself when she met the Busted boys

Alex then told the camera, "Emily is a mess!" before introducing the boys' performance – when Emily could be heard joking under her breath: "Get the restraining orders ready." Later, Busted's Charlie Simpson tweeted Emily saying, "Nice to meet you @EmAtack! See you at Wembley!" to which she replied: "YESSSS!!! I cannot wait!" It seems we have a true fangirl on our hands.

As ever, viewers loved Emily for her genuine reaction, with one writing on Twitter: "This will be me seeing the guys on tour - Emily’s reaction is legit adorable," and another adding: "Think @EmAtack was a tad excited…"

That's not the only thing Emily has to be excited about, since she also recently announced that she's landed an exciting new presenting job on Capital FM. The 29-year-old actress will co-host the station's Breakfast Show with Rob Howard between Monday 11 – Friday 15 February. She said following the news: "I'm buzzing about presenting the Capital Breakfast Show next week! I'm definitely not a morning person but Rob is incredible, we have such a laugh together and I know we will make a fab team!"

