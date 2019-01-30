John Barrowman reveals future TV plans with Emily Atack This would be great!

John Barrowman has teased I'm a Celebrity fans by discussing further TV plans with former campmate Emily Atack. According to John, the two fan favourites are waiting for the right opportunity for the next project. Speaking to The Sun, he revealed: "I want to make sure I'm going to enjoy doing it and have fun at it, I don't just want to do a quick one off thing." Referring to Emily, he continued: "I want something that'll show off her personality and our friendship together and hopefully have something that has longevity to it. That's what we're looking at." Exciting stuff, right?

READ: Danny Dyer set to host new Saturday night gameshow - details

John also talked the time he shocked jungle king Harry Redknapp in the camp, by telling him he had a crush on his son Jamie Redknapp! He explained: "I actually told Harry in the jungle, I said, 'I fancied Jamie when I was younger' and I don't think he knew how to take it right away because he was just getting to know me." Acknowledging his pal Emily's own crush on the football star, he added: "If she [Emily] wanted to pursue that, she could. It could be awkward though because I know Louise [Redknapp]..."

READ: Emmerdale actor James Moore passionately speaks out on disability after awards win

John recently did a great job of covering This Morning presenting duties, and it's always a delight to watch Emily down-to-earth Emily on the screen. Infact, Keith Lemon has been teasing Celebrity Juice fans that Emily will be replacing Fearne Cotton as Team Captain. When recently quizzed on Good Morning Britain about who would take over, Keith replied. "I do know who it is, but it's not confirmed. When it is confirmed I'll come back and give you an exclusive." When probed about the Emily rumours, he said: "I love Emily, I have been talking about doing a telly programme with her. It is someone you know otherwise it would be weird."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.