Emily Atack lands an exciting new presenting job Tune in next week!

I'm a Celebrity favourite Emily Atack has landed an exciting new presenting job on Capital FM. The 29-year-old actress will co-host the station's Breakfast Show with Rob Howard between Monday 11 – Friday 15 February. The fantastic news came after Emily was a guest on the show last December, when she prank called Love Island's Jack Fincham while pretending to be his girlfriend Dani Dyer (which didn’t go according to plan, as he revealed Dani was standing right next to him!). Speaking about her new radio slot, Emily said: "I'm buzzing about presenting the Capital Breakfast Show next week! I'm definitely not a morning person but Rob is incredible, we have such a laugh together and I know we will make a fab team!"

It's an exciting time for Emily and her career, and she has started a lot of big projects since leaving the jungle last December. Last week, she revealed the photographs from her latest project with Walkers and Gary Lineker. The campaign is part of the crisp brand's launch of their newest flavours, and Emily looked amazing in the pictures, which show her posing alongside Gary. Fans can look out for the upcoming TV advert, which the pair were filming.

Emily's former jungle campmate John Barrowman has also revealed new TV plans for the pair. Speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, he said: "I want to make sure I'm going to enjoy doing it and have fun at it, I don't just want to do a quick one off thing." Referring to Emily, he continued: "I want something that'll show off her personality and our friendship together and hopefully have something that has longevity to it. That's what we're looking at."

