Why Lady Gaga is not attending the BAFTAs It's a major clash!

Lady Gaga will not attend the BAFTAs in London on Sunday night due to a major clash with the Grammy Awards, which takes place on the same evening in Los Angeles. The actress and singer has been nominated for Best Actress In A Leading Role for A Star Is Born at the annual British ceremony, while at the Grammys she has been nominated for five gongs. It seems the 32-year-old and her co-star Bradley Cooper have decided to split up so they can attend both events.

Lady Gaga will not be making an appearance at the BAFTAs

The pop star - real name Stefani Germanotta - is also expected to be perform at the American music celebration. Her song Shallow has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media. Meanwhile, her own song Joanne, from her fifth studio album, will be battling it out in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. Across the pond, Bradley, 44, will represent their film at the BAFTAs, which has received a total of seven nominations. He has been nominated in the Leading Actor and Director categories, while A Star Is Born has been placed in the Best Film, Original Music, Sound, and Adapted Screenplay categories.

A Star Is Born tells the story of Ally, a talented but unsuccessful musician who finds fame after falling in love with the struggling star, Jackson Maine. Chatting to HELLO! about her film just months before, Lady Gaga said: "You know, I knew I was going to be a part of something special from the moment I heard Bradley sing and when we met to talk about this movie. He is such an incredible visionary, and he's so precise. Being on set with him every day, watching him work, he's like a ninja." She continued: "He works with such a precision and yet he's so free as well and every single day was like a sanctuary for making art, and I love that so much and that really feeds my soul. I just feel so humbled and grateful to be by his side tonight and be part of this incredible cast. I'm very grateful."

