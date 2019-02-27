This former Strictly star now has a Hollywood career! He has done incredibly well for himself

On Wednesday's episode of This Morning, former Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Hollyoaks actor Ricky Whittle graced the sofas to chat to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his incredible Hollywood career. The actor – who came second in the 2009 series of Strictly with dancer Natalie Lowe – has made a big impression state side, and has been playing the lead role, Shadow Moon, in American Gods since 2017. Ricky's appearance on This Morning led to fans reminiscing about his previous roles in the UK, while many viewers were left stunned by his accent, which sounded different from his days in Hollyoaks. On Twitter, one user wrote: "Woah! @MrRickyWhittle accent has certainly changed since Hollyoaks! How is it nearly 10 years already?" Another said: "It feels weird listening to Ricky Whittle's new accent."

The 37-year-old was a huge hit on Strictly, and after making it to the final, the actor has since continued to dance in his spare time. Talking to What's On TV, Ricky said of the show: "Strictly Come Dancing opened up a fire in my belly, I absolutely loved it. it was such a great experience. It is not something you can just let go of." He added: "I am always going to love dancing, I will hear songs that I danced to all the time and be like 'oh rumba' or 'American swing, oh I like that.'" Ricky even took up dancing lessons in America following his move over there.

The actor plays the lead role in American Gods

Ricky is also just as famous for playing policeman Calvin Valentine in Hollyoaks, from 2006 to 2010. His character was murdered by Theresa McQueen on his wedding day to Carmel in shock scenes. Shortly after his Hollyoaks death, Ricky spoke to Digital Spy explaining that he chose to leave the show in an attempt to become famous in America. In 2014, Ricky joined the post-apocalyptic drama The 100, as Lincoln, after starring as a regular in Single Ladies.

