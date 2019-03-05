Find out everything you need to know Celebrity Bake Off Just wait until you find out what Russell Brand is baking...

The full series of the Great British Bake Off might not be back quite yet, but fans have been treated to a brilliant new series of Celebrity Bake Off, which sees famous faces trying their hand at baking a masterpiece to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the iconic tent. The show is also to raise money for an excellent cause; Stand Up to Cancer. Find out everything you need to know about the series…

When is Celebrity Bake Off on?

Celebrity Bake Off will air on Tuesday 5 March at 8pm on Channel 4 for five weeks, which will have four different celebrities taking part every week. In Tuesday's episode, Russell Brand, The Crown actor John Lithgow, Paralympian Hannah Cockroft and comedian Jon Richardson will attempt to become the Star Baker.

Meet the Celebrity Bake Off bakers?

While Jon, Hannah, Russell and John will be trying their best to win the first episode, they're not the only ones to be gracing the Bake Off tent. See the other famous faces below, from Our Girl's very own Michelle Keegan to Sense and Sensibility star Greg Wise.

Georgia Toffolo

Rylan Clark-Neal

Russell Tovey

Nicola Adams

Johnny Vegas

Jeremy Paxman

Jon Richardson

Sally Lindsay

Jess Phillips

Big Narstie

Michelle Keegan

Russell Brand

Caroline Flack

John Lithgow

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Greg Wise

James Acaster

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Joe Wilkinson

Who is presenting?

As per usual, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be helping out (and occasionally distracting) the bakers with their hilarious antics. The first episode should be interesting since Noel and Russell are well-known to be good pals, and were previously team members on The Big Fat of Quiz of the Year together. The series will also debut a new look for Noel – who has gone blonde!

Who are the judges?

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be seeing if the celebrity bakers have what it takes in the new series, and it already seems like the pair are taking the contestants' (and by that, we mean Russell Brand's) X-rated bakes in their stride! Speaking about his hilarious biscuit creation, Prue said: "You have got this great big vagina! It all sounds extraordinary," while Paul added that he had never heard of a biscuit quite like that."

