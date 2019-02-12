Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk dies after horrific accident involving Pete Barton? Your weekly spoilers for Monday 18 February to Friday 22 February

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk will be fighting for her life next week in Emmerdale after her boyfriend Pete Barton accidentally runs her over in his tractor. Will she survive the accident, or will Pete have blood on his hands? Elsewhere, Paddy Kirk is furious when he realises that Chas and Marlon have tricked him into taking a DNA test in their bid to find out whether Bear Wolf is really his father. Debbie Dingle is hiding something – but just what is it? And Billy and Tracy grow closer. Meanwhile, Marlon decides to surprise Jessie with a honeymoon to Belfast – but will the idea go down well with his new wife?

Pete is driving a faulty tractor that has tragic consequences

Rhona Goskirk dies after being run over?

A decision in Rhona's day has tragic consequences. Torn between covering for Vanessa at work and enjoying a duvet day with Pete, Rhona eventually decides to help out her friend. A hungover Pete turns up to work, but a distracted Matty fails to tell him that the tractor is faulty. With Rhona turns up to the farm to check on the cows, she's unable to find them and calls Pete from the barn. Distracted by his phone ringing, Pete is horrified when the tractor's brakes fail and swerves into the barn. With Rhona inside, the tractor swerves towards her, knocking her onto the floor. Pete rushes over to her aid as her life hangs in the balance – will she survive?

Rhona is left fighting for her life

Ryan Stocks and Dawn Taylor's relationship over?

Harriet manages to persuade Dawn to go on a date with Ryan, but she's horrified when one of her ex-punters harasses her. Ryan gets jealous and confronts the punter, and is surprised when an apologetic Dawn then kisses him. However, Ryan misjudges the situation, making it very awkward for both him and Dawn. Later, in the Woolpack, Ryan's old friend Gail turns up, and Gail tries to kiss him, just as Dawn and Harriet enter the pub. How will Dawn react? And is their potential relationship already over before it's started?

Will Dawn and Ryan's relationship survive the test?

Manpreet Julta steals from Rishi Sharma

Manpreet's money problems escalate further next week, leading to Rishi thinking she's having an affair. When she lies about taking a day off work, he has his doubts about her real motives, but Jai, who knows what she's really planning, warns her that he's watching her. Manpreet then takes the company credit card, and transfers money from the business to her personal account, causing Jai to take matters into his own hands…

Emmerdale in 60 seconds

