Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King resolves to drastic measures for her family Your weekly spoilers for Monday 11 February to Friday 15 February

The villagers in Emmerdale have certainly seen better days, with many of the residents finding themselves in hot water next week. Nicola King is determined to get back in her family's good books – but just what measures will she go to in order to stay with Jimmy and the children? Elsewhere, Ellis Chapman does the unthinkable and attempts to murder his brother Billy during a furious showdown. Paddy Kirk is also in for a surprise when he comes face to face with wrestler Bear Wolf, who he suspects could be his dad. There's also tension between Dan Spencer and Kerry, as they face eviction.

Nicola goes to great lengths for her family

Nicola King is determined to win back her family

Nicola is struggling with the new arrangement at home with Jimmy, and things are still frosty between the pair. As she prepares dinner for the children, it's clear that their united front for the kids' sake is takings its toll on her. She then turns to drastic actions in a bid to resolve things with her family – but will they work? Or just make matters ten times worse?

Cain has a deathly threat from Graham

Cain Dingle threatens Graham Foster

Graham makes an anonymous call to the police about the garage, and Cain wants answers when they turn up. He then makes a chilling threat to Graham, leaving the businessman at risk. Debbie, meanwhile, is forced to tell Sarah why she isn’t talking to Cain – but will she tell her the real truth? Faith is fed up of Cain and Debbie's feud, and attempts to resolve it, but just how much will she succeed?

Ellis and Billy are at war

Ellis Chapman murders brother Billy?

Jessie is determined to reunite her family as Ellis and Billy continue to fight, and things only go from bad to worse when Ellis spots Billy chatting to Victoria outside The Woolpack – having failed to arrange a romantic meal with her. Ellis chases after Billy, and threatens him to keep away from his girlfriend. As things get out of hand, Ellis steals the keys to the van and accelerates towards his brother as a horrified Victoria watches on…

Emmerdale in 60 seconds

