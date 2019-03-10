Midsomer Murders star teases the end of the show The show has been on the air since 1997

A new series of Midsomer Murders is starting on Sunday, and the star of the show, Neil Dudgeon, has opened up when he thinks the series will finish. Although the show has been on the air for an incredible 22 years, the actor has revealed that he doesn't think it will finish any time soon, and will simply "go on and on", meaning that there isn't an end date in sight! The only problem is when Midsomer runs out of people!

Neil opened up about Midsomer Murders

Speaking about the series, Neil told Digital Spy: "It can be so varied. It can vary tonally. You've got a different setting every week. You've got a largely different cast every week. You can have a darker episode, a more serious episode. You can change everything about it. It can be more comedic. It can be more horror. It can be more spooky. It can be dark. You can kind of put anything in there because of the breadth and the style of the show. If there's a formula at all, it's a very loose formula. So I think it's got the potential to go on. It can keep re-energising itself."

Speaking about taking over from John Nettles, who played Tom Barnaby for 14 years before leaving the show in 2011, he added: "I think obviously people thought, 'What's it going to be like when John leaves, and this new person comes in that I've never heard of?' But they seem to have managed to weather that pretty well." So why did John leave? Speaking about his exit, he told The Telegraph: "It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them." The new series will air on 10 March at 8pm on ITV, and the episode will be titled The Ghost of Causton Abbey.

