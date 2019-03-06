The cute thing Prince William does for Charlotte - and it might surprise you So cute!

Prince William met with fellow fathers during Wednesday's trip to Blackpool, and he revealed something very sweet that he does for his daughter Princess Charlotte. Chatting with dads group Dads 4 Life, William and his wife Kate were impressed by the bird boxes made by members who often meet to try and develop their DIY skills. One father had the pair in stitches when he revealed that he found brushing and putting a bobble in his daughter’s hair impossible. William responded by joking: "Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare." He then continued: "I can do Charlotte a ponytail but that’s about it as I don’t have enough hair to practise on!" Kate also admitted to finding plaiting Charlotte's hair a tricky task, adding: "Have you tried to do a plait? It’s the weaving… Really hard."

William and Kate in Blackpool on Wednesday

During a walkabout, the father-of-three also admitted that his children have a sweet tooth. After a group of children gave the Prince some Blackpool rock, he told them how much George, Charlotte and Louis would love to eat it. Kate had also revealed that their kids would really enjoy a trip to Blackpool and going up the famous tower, telling well-wishers: "There's so much here the children would love as well. Hopefully next time we'll bring them back."

The Cambridges made the special visit to learn more about the northern town's recent history, challenges, and investment and regeneration efforts that are currently underway. Kate continued her work on early childhood and joined people involved in Blackpool's 'A Better Start' programme, while William met those affected by problems around mental health, including issues such as homelessness and addiction. Their visit to Revoe Park, which is revamped community garden that used to be a site used for drug use, was the last engagement of the educational and important day.

