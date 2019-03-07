Find out everything you need to know about Crufts 2019 We are fur-real excited about the dog show!

Possibly the loveliest and fluffiest competition of all-time will be back on our screens on Thursday evening - Crufts! The world-famous dog show has been held every year since 1891 and so we at HELLO! have put together the best guide to enjoying the 128th show over the next few days. Find out everything you need to know about Crufts, from when it will be on television to the full schedule of events...

When is Crufts on television?

Crufts will air on television at 3pm, and again at 8pm, on Channel 4 on Thursday. The show, which is hosted by Clare Balding and Radzi Chinyanganya, will kick off by covering the Flyball quarter-finals and Team Agility, and will also give prospective dog owners all of the information they need about looking after a puppy! The show will also appear on Channel 4 on Friday and Saturday afternoon, before a 'Best in Show' two-hour summary episode on Sunday at 7pm. It will also be live-streamed on YouTube!

A Crufts show from 1930

Where is Crufts being held?

Crufts is being held at The National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, and visitors can arrive from 8:15am until the event finishes at 6:30pm. However, the best time to be there is for Best in Show, which begins at 4.45pm. For fans of dog shows who would rather attend than watch it on the telly, tickets are still available on the door! Be warned though, until you have a dog in the competition, your pet pooches won't be permitted (unless they are a service dog).

What else can you do at Crufts?

Although we all love watching the competitive side of Crufts, there are plenty of other things to do there! Not only can you go shopping for all of the dog goodies you could possibly imagine, there is also a Discover Dogs zone, where there will be over 200 breeds of animals that visitors can make a fuss of! Speaking about the idea, Secretary of The Kennel Club Caroline Kisko said: "It's always very serious, we have to make sure that it all runs smoothly, but we love the fact that we're surrounded by dogs - we have a really nice weekend and everybody has a great time around dogs.The real highlight has to be Best in Show but there are so many other things that take place that you have to look forward to, with displays, the trade stands and so many dogs to meet in Discover Dogs. There is something new and exciting and interesting that comes from every element of the show."

READ: Fans are calling Fleabag season two the best episode of TV in years

Loading the player...

What is the Crufts schedule?

Thursday 7 March

Gundog

Friday 8 March

Working and Pastoral breeds

Saturday 9 March

Terrier and Hound breeds

Sunday 11 March

Utility and Toy breeds

READ: Find out everything you need to know about Derry Girls