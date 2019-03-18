Strictly Come Dancing star wants fiancé to join 2019 series Would you like to see this Strictly pairing?

Move aside Katya Jones and Neil Jones! Another Strictly Come Dancing professional has revealed that she would love to perform with her real-life partner! Chatting to HELLO!, dancing star Amy Dowden revealed that she would like her fiancé, fellow dancer Ben Jones, to join the upcoming series! Speaking about her future husband at the opening night of Here Come the Girls, she explained: "We would love for Ben to do Strictly… But if that opportunity did come up it would be amazing. He's my biggest supporter."

However, she added that she couldn't see it happening for a while, explaining: "We're just doing what we're doing right now." Amy also chatted about meeting the royal fans of the show, and opened up about the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise's visit to the show in 2018. "I didn't get to meet Sophie Wessex but of course danced in front of her and Louise," she said. "Also I've been lucky enough to go to the palace the year before with Camilla which was special. She was lovely and they are Strictly fans which is like 'wow!'. She said they watched it."

Tess Daly also previously opened up about meeting the royals on their visit, and told HELLO!: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them." Sophie and Lady Louise attended the show in late November, and cheered on contestants as they clapped along with huge smiles across their faces after Greame Swann and Oti Mabuse opened the night with their Quickstep.

