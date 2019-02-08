Strictly star Amy Dowden's fiance to join her on tour Here come the girls!

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden may not have starred in the nationwide tour, but she will join fellow dancers Dianne Buswell and Chloe Hewitt on their special Here Come The Girls tour. The show will have an exciting mix of individual performances and group numbers with their supporting dance partners. And on Friday, Amy revealed she will be accompanied on the dancefloor by her fiancé Ben Jones for the UK tour, which kicks off in March.

"Super excited to announce my partner on Here Comes The Girls tour is of course my fabulous fiancé and dance partner for the last seven year @benjones142," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps. "We are super excited to be sharing our love for dance around the UK and to be performing alongside @diannebuswell @chloehewitt27 @pasqualelarocca and @patrickhelm."

Amy announced her engagement to Ben in 2018 after he popped the question during a party on New Year's Eve. The couple were once the British National Dance Champions, with Amy also being one of the highest-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional dancers in the UK. She made her debut on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, partnering with comedian Brian Conley and then Danny John-Jules the following year.

According to the website, the tour will have a mix of Ballroom and Latin routines which has been choreographed and directed by Patrick Raja-Helm. "This show promises to be fresh and innovative with amazing routines to dazzle and wow you," the website reads. "Patrick will also perform on the show with Dianne!" Strictly stars Dianne and Amy have established themselves on the hit BBC show dance show. Although, Chloe was never partnered up with a celebrity during her two-year stint on Strictly, she took the lead roles in group numbers and often appeared on It Takes Two, as well as dancing with Gethin Jones in the 2016 Christmas special.

