Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman finally reveal details on TV project

Last month, Kevin Clifton revealed to HELLO! that he had plans to work with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Susan Calman, and this week he has finally given more details about what they will be doing together. Appearing on Thursday's episode of Lorraine, Kevin said: "Me and Susan are looking to be writing a TV drama actually, based on the ballroom competition world." The pro dancer had told HELLO! last month: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well."

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and Susan Calman will be working together

During the interview, Kevin also opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife Karen Clifton following their split in March 2018. She said: "We're really good friends, I think because we've still been dancing together." The star added that they have a "big respect" for each other. "You're always going to have love for each other and have respect," he said. Karen was visibly delighted for Kevin following his first ever Strictly win in 2018, when he picked up the Glitterball trophy with his dance partner Stacey Dooley. The pro spoke to HELLO! shortly afterwards, telling us back in December: "Kevin and I went through a lot this year, but the fact is we are supportive and stay positive and can be kind to one another, despite what people probably wanted. They most likely couldn’t believe that we would still be really good friends and wish the best for each other. I have a lot of love for Kevin and respect for him."

The pair were partnered together in the 2017 Strictly series

As well as working with Susan, Kevin also has plans to start a production company with his sister, former Strictly pro Joanne Clifton. The star is also busy touring the country as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages, and will soon be getting back to dancing on stage with leading ballroom show Burn the Floor. Kevin admitted to HELLO! that Burn the Floor – which he began dancing in back in 2008 – actually saved him from giving up dancing altogether. He said: "It sort of saved my whole dancing career really. I was in the zone at the time where I was going to quit ballroom dancing as I was quitting the competition world and I had grown out of love with that. And I thought I had fallen out of love with ballroom dancing."

