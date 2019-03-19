Loading the player...

Strictly's Katya Jones reveals she is no longer in touch with Seann Walsh after celebrity scandal Katya Jones no longer speaks to her Strictly dancer partner Seann Walsh

Katya Jones has confirmed that she is no longer in touch with her Strictly Come Dancing celebrity partner, Seann Walsh, after the pair were filmed kissing one another during the show back in 2018. Appearing on Lorraine with her husband, Neil Jones, the couple spoke candidly about the difficult period of their lives, and the professional dancer revealed that she hasn't spoken to the comedian since the pair were voted out of the show in week six.

Neil and Katya opened up about the kiss

During the chat, Katya admitted she regretted the whole situation and how many people it affected, from her family, to Neil and his family, and the whole of the Strictly cast who were constantly asked about it for the duration of the show. She said: "Do you know, I think it took a few days, I didn’t realise the scale it was going to be. So sort of hyped up. It was quite shocking really. It was really shocking, but I just tried not to look on the outside, we were just trying to keep it all together here." She added that her and Neil's marriage was stronger than ever, saying: "Ten years of being together and that’s not for nothing. We’ve gone through so many things together."

Seann and Katya were partnered together during the 2018 series

Speaking about the scandal, Neil said: "It was a shock. For me it was a major shock and I appreciated it of course that Katya told me, so I found out from Katya before I saw it in the news. Strictly they were fantastic with me and with us all. They supported us all and they were helping us. I think it was that shock factor. And then for me, it was just straight away I was actually more worried about Katya. I could kind of see what was going to happen and then I knew how strong everything was on the show and I was just like, 'As long as she's going to be ok'." Seann also recently opened up about the kissing scandal on The Jonathan Ross Show, saying: "Obviously I was stupid and I was selfish and I was hurtful to someone that I cared about and someone that I respected, and I still care about and still respect. I will always be sorry about what I did."

Katya and Neil spoke about their relationship on Lorraine

He added: "I think when it all blew up, I don't think I reacted in the correct manner. I didn't know what to do, it was huge. It has been some time since then, I have had a lot of time to look at my actions, look at my behaviour and take responsibility as well." Katya previously opened up about the kiss in October 2018 on It Takes Too, explaining: "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can."

