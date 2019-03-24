Exclusive: Georgia Toffolo reveals Great British Bake Off secrets And she addresses those Jack Maynard rumours...

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Georgia Toffolo has revealed the secrets behind her upcoming stint on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer next Tuesday. "I was a bit of a car crash, but raising money for such a brilliant cause made it all worthwhile," says the 24-year-old, adding that the show's usually strict judge Paul Hollywood even lent her a hand along the way. "My bake was such a disaster that Paul said: "Just give it to me for a second."

And she relished taking part with her fellow famous competitors: comedian Joe Wilkinson, former Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay, and broadcaster Jeremy Paxman. "It was like all the stars had aligned. Not only was I in the tent, which was surreal, but I was spending 48 hours with Jeremy Paxman," says Toff, who has an avid interest in current affairs. "They were all amazing – I don't know whether it was practice or natural ability, but it was something I certainly wasn’t blessed with. I spent the two days prancing around the tent. I couldn’t believe my luck – it’s a lovely thing to do."

Toff is such a foodie that, she tells HELLO!, she even makes it a feature in her romantic life. "I went on a date the other day and we stopped for food three times – it lasted nine hours," she tells us. Despite the rumours linking her to her I’m a Celebrity pal Jack Maynard, she insists that she is single. "It doesn’t faze me. I love going on dates. They’re like social experiments and it’s an excuse to get dressed up. Even if you don't get on, it’s a funny experience to tell the girls."

In the interview, former I’m a Celebrity winner Toff says that, much like HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign, she champions the value of kindness. "It’s the centre of everything – it’s the answer to most problems," she says. "Social media is such a powerful tool and I would love it to be a hub of celebration rather than focusing on negativity."

