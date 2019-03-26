Why Prince Harry may appear on Strictly Come Dancing in the future Would you like to see him on the show?

The Duchess of Cornwall is a known fan of Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems there's another member of the royal family who has a close connection to the show – Prince Harry. During an exclusive chat with HELLO! magazine, Strictly pros Neil and Katya Jones revealed that Harry's name was bandied around a few times when it came to talks around the Christmas special.

"I think there were a few times that they thought Prince Harry might do the Christmas special," Katya said, before joking of her husband Neil: "But, we've already got a ginger on the show. Why do we need another one?" Neil, who has yet to be given a celebrity dance partner, added: "Prince Harry would be great!" But of his dream royal partner, he said: "I would love to dance with the Queen. Give me the Queen."

Both Neil and Katya are preparing to star in their joint dance show Somnium: A Dancer's Dream. Choregraphed and directed by Neil, the show is based on the married couple's real-life love story and their journey into becoming World Latin Showdance Champions. Later in the year, the dancers will be back on the BBC One show, where they will find out if they've been paired with a celebrity.

"I am getting the question a lot," said Neil of whether this year is his turn. "It would be really nice to get a partner. It would be great, but we don't know until a lot later. They have to book all the celebs. Either way, I've always said, I love working with the show. I started off as a choreographer and assistant choreographer. I'm now a pro. If I get a partner, I get a partner. If not, I just love working with everyone."

One professional who won't be in the line-up is Pasha Kovalev, who announced his decision to quit the show after eight years last month. "None of us expected Pasha's announcement at all," said Katya. "It came as a shock to us. We all just went, 'Really?!' We didn't expect it at all but whatever he decides to do, we're always going to support him like anyone else." Neil elaborated: "He said to us, 'Guys, this is my last year.' We have a nice group chat so all of us were like, 'What do you mean? You're joking!' And he was like, 'No.'"

