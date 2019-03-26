The Duchess of Cornwall reveals excitement over Prince Harry and Meghan's royal baby Not long now until the baby is born!

It's not long now until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their first child together, and one person that can't hide her excitement is the Duchess of Cornwall.

During a walkabout of Havana's old town during their second day in Cuba, the wife of Prince Charles was asked by American tourist Mimi Ricketts if she was excited about the new baby, and Camilla beamed as she quickly replied: "Yes, very much so".

This is the second time the Duchess, who herself is a grandmother-of-four, has spoken out about Prince Harry and Meghan's baby news, the first being shortly after the announcement was made last October. At the time, Kensington Palace revealed that Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall as well as other members of the royal family were "delighted for the couple."

On the same week, Charles paid a visit to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, where a reporter asked the royal if he had "toasted news of the royal baby". To which, Charles replied, "Oh yes, absolutely," before adding, "Several times, at the moment!"

The royal couple are currently in the middle of their Spring tour, and have already spent two days in Cuba. Prince Charles and Camilla are the first members of the British royal family to ever visit the country and are certainly making the most of it. On Monday they visited the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, the former official residence of Cuba’s 65 colonial Governors (Captains General) and a female-run bicycle repair and rental business.

Later on, the duo parted ways temporarily and Charles, 70, headed to Escuela Taller, a workshop which trains young people in restoration techniques, whilst Camilla, 71, stopped in at Hogar Materno Infantil, Havana’s largest maternity home .

The royal couple’s tour continues until the 28 March.