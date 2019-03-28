Piers Morgan reacts to Good Morning Britain's first ever BAFTA nomination Find out what Piers had to say about the nominations

Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to celebrate after it was revealed that Good Morning Britain has received two BAFTA nominations. The popular breakfast show has received two separate nominations in the Best News Coverage category for two of their segments; On a Knife Edge, a special which looked at knife crime, and their exclusive interview with the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle. Piers was unsurprisingly delighted by the nomination, and tweeted: "BREAKING: Half of all the BAFTA nominations for Best News Coverage have gone to @GMB - our first ever BAFTA noms too. Very proud of the whole team!"

Piers was delighted by the news

He then pointed out out that the Guardian hadn't mentioned the show's nomination in their coverage of the BAFTA nominations, adding: "Guardian refuses to mention that @GMB got half of all the Best News Coverage nominations. I love how much this must be killing them," accompanied by a laughing crying emoji. The show is up against Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons and Cambridge Analytica Uncovered.

READ: Lisa Armstrong gives Piers Morgan a painful looking makeover - see video

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to congratulate Piers and the show, with one writing: "To be honest well deserved as you're both the modern day Laurel and Hardy. Good luck," while another added: "Congrats to Suzi and the team!" The highlights from the BAFTA nominations sees Killing Eve lead the way with an incredible 14 nominations, including Leading Actress nominations for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, while A Very English Scandal follows closely behind with 12 nominations. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch's critically lauded show Patrick Melrose has received six nominations, while both Bodyguard and The Little Drummer Girl received five nominations apiece. Meanwhile, Ant and Dec were nominated for Best Entertainment Performance and Entertainment Programme for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - and the pair delightedly retweeted the exciting news.

READ: Piers Morgan proudly poses with lookalike three sons on Loose Women