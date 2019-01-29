Piers Morgan is taking long break from Good Morning Britain – find out why But don't worry, Susanna Reid will still be presenting!

Piers Morgan has revealed that he will be absent from Good Morning Britain for the next two weeks – while going on holiday to the US! On Tuesday morning, Richard Arnold invited Piers to try a rodeo, and the presenter replied: "I'm going to Texas in two weeks, but I'm not going to a rodeo with you… I'm going to LA next week, Texas, New York, LA and back here."

He added that the 'B team' would be taking over for him in the meantime, with Susanna Reid joking: "What are we going to do without you when you go off to Texas and LA and it's not 'Piers Morgan's Good Morning Britain'?" to which he suggested the show wouldn't be as good, while Susanna joked it would be better. Susanna reassured fans that she will still be presenting the show, explaining: "I will be holding the fort once again while you swan off on holiday again."

The controversial presenter was recently in hospital with stomach gastritis and duodenitis, and shared a selfie in bed after being admitted, writing: "Bad news: I'm not dying. I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people." Joking about his illness, he tweeted: "Monday, 6.40am: I eat one mouthful of vegan sausage roll. Friday, 11am: hospitalised for gastroscopy on inflamed, exploding innards." Replying to a fan, he also wrote: "I blame eating a mouthful of vegan sausage roll, Brexit & Donald Trump." However, his hospital stay didn't stop him from returning to GMB for business as usual on the following Monday. He also attended the NTAs in mid-January, and looked visibly annoyed when the breakfast show lost out to This Morning.

