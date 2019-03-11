Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj takes well-deserved break It's been a busy time for the TV doctor!

As a busy NHS doctor, television medic and one of the Strictly Come Dancing alumnus, Dr Ranj has had very little time to rest over the past few months. However, this week the TV star has taken a well-deserved break and put his out of office on. Ranj has flown out to Dubai and it looks like he is having a fabulous time over there. On Instagram, the 39-year-old has been posting some lovely photos of his travels, including pictures from inside his luxury hotel. Ranj is currently staying at the five-star Palazzo Versace Dubai, with facilities including eight restaurants and bars, a fitness centre and outdoor pool.

Strictly Come Dancing's Dr Ranj has gone off to Dubai for a holiday

Ranj has had a whirlwind start to the year taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour with his dance partner Janette Manrara and the majority of the 2018 contestants and pro dancers. Following his popularity on the BBC One dance show, Ranj is also releasing a weight loss book, and now most recently announced that he's set to star in a new TV show. The This Morning doctor teased the new project in a social media post last week, uploading a picture of himself with Dr Dawn Harper and Kirstie Allsopp. "Been filming with these beautiful ladies today for new @channel4 show… so much (messy!) fun," he wrote in the caption.

Dr Ranj and his dance partner Janette Manrara

The medical expert's new book, meanwhile, will be released in May. The self-help guide will be about achieving a healthy weight on a budget, and is entitled Save Money Lose Weight. Sharing the book cover earlier in February, he wrote: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now x."

