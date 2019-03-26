Everything Dr Ranj Singh has said about his marriage – and his decision to come out The Strictly Come Dancing star said he still feels "incredibly sorry" for the pain he caused

Dr Ranj Singh is such a confident and outgoing TV personality, it's hard to imagine that he would have ever struggled with self-acceptance. But the Save Money: Good Health presenter has previously admitted that it took him a long time to come to terms with his sexuality, and he only came out to his friends and family in his late twenties, after several years of marriage.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant married a woman when he was in his early twenties and has said his wedding was "the best day of my life", but ultimately over time he realised the relationship wasn't right. After splitting from his wife the doctor eventually accepted his sexuality, but he still has nothing but good things to say about that chapter in his life.

Dr Ranj was previously married when he was younger

Speaking to Attitude magazine in 2015, Dr Ranj said about his relationship: "All I ever wanted was to get married, settle down and have a family. And I'd met someone who I really liked and saw myself doing that with. I finally had a glimpse of real happiness. Or, at least, what I thought happiness looked like."

GALLERY: Dr Ranj shares a look inside his modern home - and he's neighbours with Joe Sugg

The 39-year-old also said that he still has fond memories of his wedding day, despite their subsequent split. "My wedding day was the best day of my life! It was SO much fun! I was grinning from ear-to-ear for the whole day," Dr Ranj said, adding that he had absolutely no hesitation about tying the knot.

Dr Ranj competed on Strictly with Janette Manrara in 2018 - and admitted he would like a male partner

However, over time he realised that the relationship wasn't working, and Ranj said he still feels "incredibly sorry" for everything his wife had to go through when he came out. The CBeebies star reiterated that point in response to comments made by his former father-in-law in 2018, who said he still finds it hard seeing Ranj on television.

STORY: Dr Ranj reveals surprising news about his medical career

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Ranj wrote: "All I would like to say is that the process of realising who you are, and being able to be your truest self, is different for everyone, and often not easy. My realisation happened later in life and was heartbreaking for all involved." He added: "I have nothing but respect for my ex-wife and her family, whom I was very close to, and wish them all the very best in the future."

The TV personality has also said that he was "completely broken" after his marriage split, telling The Mirror: "I accepted that it wasn't right and it had to end. It was so hard and I still don't like thinking about it. I felt like my heart had been wrenched out of my chest."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.