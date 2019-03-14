Netflix just dropped its trailer for new documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann 12 years on, there are still a LOT of unanswered questions surrounding Maddie’s disappearance.

It was "the world’s most famous missing child case". Madeleine McCann’s disappearance shook the world into horror, disbelief, and confusion. Twelve years on, the topic is still the subject of a number of different conspiracy theories, and Netflix has just released a trailer for The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which is a documentary based on the mystery surrounding the case. It looks like it goes into a lot of detail, so for those true-crime fanatics - your questions might finally be answered.

Kate and Gerry McCann have attracted widespread attention

A spokesperson for Netflix said: “By blending new interviews with more than 40 contributors, 120 hour of interviews, archival news footage and reenactments, The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann goes beyond the headlines and takes a unique look at the facts of the case as well as its impact on media standards around the world.

Maddie went missing on 12th May 2007 whilst on holiday with her family in Portugal. Her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, were dining at a restaurant with friends a short walk away from their ground-floor villa, but were regularly checking up on Maddie and her two-year-old twin siblings. They noticed that their daughter went missing at 10pm, and alerted the police which prompted a search of the resort, although the response from the Portuguese police has since been criticised for their failure to act fast enough and close the country’s borders.

The disappearance received a lot of media attention

Maddie's disappearance attracted widespread media attention and prompted an investigation which has reportedly cost more than £11m, according to The Telegraph. ‘Madeleine’s Fund’, which Kate and Gerry set up to raise money for the investigation, has been supported by a number of celebrities including Philip Green, Simon Cowell, Coleen Rooney, J.K. Rowling, and Richard Branson. Although there has been a great deal of support for the family and the 'Tapas Seven' (the nickname for the group dining away from their children on the night), there have been a great deal of conspiracy theories surrounding her disappearance - with some theorists speculating that the parents had something to do with what happened to their daughter.

Maddie went missing in 2007

Although Gerry and Kate have reportedly had nothing to do with the series, they are featured a lot in the trailer which analyses Maddie’s last movements and the heavily criticised investigation that followed. The documentary comes out on Friday 15 March, so for all those true-crime fans, it will definitely be one to mark in your diaries.

