This Morning's Phillip Schofield to be replaced? Watch out Phil!

Phillip Schofield is a permanent fixture on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, but if he ever decides to leave, he has someone ready to jump in his seat! His co-star and Strictly Come Dancing star Dr Ranj has revealed that he would love to take over from the dad-of-two on the award-winning daytime show. Speaking to Digital Spy, Ranj opened up about his time presenting This Morning in the summer, and said: "It was completely left-field. It was a privilege to work on the best known daytime TV show in the country and I loved it. If Phil's ever off sick, I am there." For now, Ranj is happy as one of the contributing medics, giving his advice to viewers for all their health concerns.

Dr Ranj said he would happily step in for Phillip Schofield on This Morning

It's been a busy time for Ranj, who is currently presenting TV show Save Money: Lose Weight alongside Sian Williams in a bid to help the nation uncover vital money saving tricks, while debunking weight loss myths. The presenter has also written a diet book with the same name, which will be released in May. The self-help guide will be about achieving a healthy weight on a budget. In February, Ranj shared a first-look of the book on social media, and wrote: "So... BIG NEWS! Very proud & excited to announce that I have a new book coming out! It's all about affordable & achievable ways of getting to your healthy weight - without breaking the bank! #SaveMoneyLoseWeight will be out on 2nd May - pre-order it on Amazon now x."

Dr Ranj is a much-loved member of the This Morning family

At the end of last year, meanwhile, Ranj took part in the Strictly Come Dancing alongside his dance partner Janette Manrara. The TV doctor was a huge success on the show, and was supported by his This Morning co-hosts, including Ruth Langsford – who appeared in the 2017 series with Anton du Beke. Ruth also had the best advice for Ranj ahead of the programme. Ranj said at the time: "Ruth, who was on it last year, was so lovely that she gave me her number and said, 'right just call me any time if there's any issues. If you're going through anything or you are nervous, anything, please just give me a ring'."

