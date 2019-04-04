Love Island's Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer split for second time Every Love Island couple from 2018 have now split

Almost a year after the pair first met on Love Island in 2018, Jack Fincham has confirmed that he and Dani Dyer have broken up for the second time. The reality show star shared the sad news on his Instagram Stories, writing: "There is no easy way to say this and it isn't going to be an easy time but me and Dani are not in a relationship anymore. We will always care a lot for each other and have love for each other and I mean that from the bottom of my heart and I wish her nothing but happiness."

He continued: "We have some amazing memories together and have been through a lot but sometimes things aren't meant to be and we really did try to make it work but it unfortunately didn't and that is life. That's all I have to say, a break up is hard enough as it is for both of us let alone in the public eye so I hope everyone is considerable and understands this." Meanwhile, Dani has remained silent on her relationship status, and most recently posted about her new book, What Would Dani Do?.

Fans of the couple were devastated to hear the news, with one writing: "So sad and heartbroken for you both. Love you both so much, I always will and I wish you both the best life separately. Never forget the bond you both had, was so special. We love you both and will still continue to support you both," while another person wrote: "If jack and Dani can’t make it work is there hope for anyone." Jack and Dani's split has meant that every couple from 2018 series has now broken up, with Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson confirming that they had broken up in early February.

