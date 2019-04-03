Prince Harry shares adorable baby photo on newly launched Instagram We are loving this account

Following the Sussexes' Instagram debut on Tuesday, Prince Harry has shared the most adorable post - which includes the cutest baby photo. A series of photographs from Harry's visit to YMCA Ealing were shared on the account on Wednesday evening, showing some sweet moments from the engagement. Among them, Harry made a three-month-old baby smile as he pulled faces and stuck his tongue out at her. Another photo shows him joining in with a ballet class lesson, while a third captures him discussing mental health and the perils of social media.

The dad-to-be captioned the post: "There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let's keep normalising the conversation. Let's keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex." It was liked by Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton's Instagram account at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Meghan opened their new Instagram account on Tuesday, posting a carousel of eight photos from their official engagements and autumn tour. They even shared a never-before-seen picture from their visit to Fiji, which showed them standing on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel and waving to well-wishers. We can't wait to keep track of what photos come next...

