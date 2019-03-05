Phillip Schofield suffers minor injury live on This Morning Ouch!

Phillip Schofield is used to unexpected things happening on live television, but the This Morning host was in for quite a shock on Tuesday's episode of the daytime show. During a pancake making session with resident chef Phil Vickery and his co-host Holly Willoughby, Phil got lemon juice in his eye while adding his chosen ingredients to his pancake. Concerned Holly rushed over to ask if he was okay, and after composing himself, Phil completed the task in hand like a pro. During the segment, Holly had a disaster of her own after dropping her pancake on the floor. However, the mum-of-three – who confessed she wasn’t a natural at making them – was determined to still keep it, and put it back on her plate for others to admire.

This Morning is much loved by the nation, and has won the National Television Award for Best Daytime Show eight times in a row. Viewers love to watch Holly and Phil's chemistry, which often sees the pair in fits of laughter while reading the autocue. This show is presented on a Friday by husband and wife Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, while other regular presenters include Rochelle Humes – who stepped in for Holly while she was away in Australia filming I'm A Celebrity last year. The mum-of-two also covered for the presenter when she was off ill at the start of February, delighting fans with her surprise last-minute return.

Holly and Phil are just as great friends in real life too, and often go on holiday together with their families. Holly previously told The Guardian that she and Phil had never had an argument in their years working together, and that their off-screen relationship is exactly the same as their This Morning one. "Now we’ve got to the stage where we’ll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It’s really weird. The only other person I’ve got that with is my sister," she said.

