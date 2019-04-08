Killing Eve might have aired in the US, but when will it be on in the UK? Are you excited for Killing Eve season two?

Although the first episode of Killing Eve aired in the US on Sunday night, UK fans of the hit show might have much longer to wait until they can watch season two. The show, which is produced by BBC America, follows MI5 agent Eve as she grows slowly obsessed with the assassin that she is tracking down, the psychopathic yet loveable Villanelle. It has been revealed that network bosses are waiting until the whole of season two has been released in the US before dropping the whole box set onto BBC iPlayer – which should be in June.

Killing Eve should be out in the UK in June

Speaking about when Killing Eve might air in the UK, a BBC spokesperson told the Guardian: "We have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them. The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge."

Despite the explanation, fans were still unhappy that they have to wait longer than viewers across the pond, with one writing: "I don't understand why there is no date for Killing Eve in UK while the half of Europe already has one ... this show is British!" Another person added: "Please I need to know when we can see Killing Eve in the UK the suspense is killing me." It sounds like the new series will be most definitely worth the wait, as critics and viewers alike have praised the opening episode of season two.

