Sandra Oh had the nicest thing to say about Killing Eve co-star Jodie Comer after beating her in award

Actress Sandra Oh has been the name on everyone's lips this award season, gaining her admirers for her relatable speeches as much as her acting skill. At Sunday night's Critics' Choice Awards, the Canadian star was a winner for her portrayal of MI5 agent Eve Polastri in the critically acclaimed Killing Eve and chose to use her speech to single out her British co-star and on-screen nemesis, Jodie Comer.

Wearing a chic monochrome Prabal Gurung dress, Sandra dedicated the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series to "my obsession, my other half," calling Jodie "the person who's pushed me to the limit". "When it's just the two of us on set, the entire world goes away," Sandra gushed. "I'm so appreciative of your trust and your talents."

With both Sandra and Jodie receiving critical acclaim for their performances in the BBC America show, the pair found themselves in competition for the award. Where many actresses would find this dynamic tricky to manage, the pair joyously embraced as the winner was announced, whilst Jodie was seen gazing affectionately at her co-star as Sandra gave her speech.

The Critics' Choice Awards marks Sandra's second accolade for her performance as Eve Polastri, also winning the title at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Appearing at the Globes in stylishly complimentary black and white dresses, Jodie and Sandra turned heads as they appeared to represented the good and evil sides of their respective characters in the show.

Sandra's parents also went viral after their reaction to their daughter winning the Best Actress in a TV Drama award was caught on camera. The pair delightedly gave Sandra a standing ovation following her win, and the star laughed when she saw them, shouting: "Daddy!"

