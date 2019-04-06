Strictly's Kevin Clifton responds to criticism regarding new role Well said, Kevin!

Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton has responded to some criticism from a Rock Of Ages audience member, after one fan revealed that there had been some talk about the effect his celebrity status has had on the stage show. The tweet read: "To actually hear a fellow theatre goer voice the opinion that 'it's obvious that the audience at @rockofagesuk isn't of the usual callibre because everyone has just come to see @keviclifton' left me speechless. #theatresnobbery #everyonewelcome."

Kevin responded to a negative claim about the show

Kevin defiantly responded, saying: "Tell them they’ll do well to find a stronger cast than @rockofagesuk in the UK right now with or without me. And we don't care what the calibre of the audience is. If they come here they're getting the night of their life whoever they are!"

The post drew lots of attention from fans, who were quick to support Kevin's message. "I've seen Rock of Ages on three different tours with three different casts. Love the show it's a bonus if you get someone in it you like. Can't wait to see it again and get loud - bring on the snobs because I will just be louder," one wrote. Another added: "Everyone was amazing. I didn't realise @keviclifton was going to be in it until last minute so that was special, but the whole ensemble were awesome I can't just single one person out in this musical - I left the show singing!"

Kevin has clearly been enjoying his new career path as a musical theatre star, and is winning rave reviews from fans every night. His sister Joanne Clifton recently revealed that he had followed in her footsteps with his stage role, telling The Express: "Kevin said he got his inspiration from me to go into musicals. He always thought he would be a dancer and stuff, choreographing, then he said he saw the path that I took when I left Strictly and saw how happy I was on the stage and said he wants to feel that happiness."

