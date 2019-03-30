Strictly's Kevin Clifton reveals unexpected change Take note, Burn The Floor fans!

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed an unexpected change to his next career venture, as he returns to stage show Burn The Floor in April. The dancer retweeted a message announcing that the production's opening night has had to change venue, reading: "#burnthefloor VENUE CHANGE! Due to a faulty loading lift at the current venue that can’t be repaired in time, opening night of @OfficialBTF on the 18th April is moving from @AtkinsonThe #Southport to @STCCTheatre. Extra tickets are now available."

Kevin will soon make his return to stage show Burn The Floor

Fans were quick to share and comment on the message, with one adding further: "You need to change the details on the burn the floor site, it's still showing you sold out at the Atkinson. I wouldn't like anyone to miss out!" No doubt Kevin's Strictly followers are looking forward to the show, which will also star fellow castmate Graziano Di Prima. Both dancers have been sharing shots from their rehearsals over recent days, with Kevin sweetly writing of his return, "Back in the saddle @OfficialBTF."

Strictly's Dr Ranj supported after devastating news: 'It hurts like hell'

Loading the player...

The star has undoubtedly had an incredibly busy time since finishing the 2018 series of Strictly victorious – heading straight into the role of Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages, too. Kevin has won rave reviews as the raunchy rockstar, and even bagged a role as a judge on recent ITV musicals show All Star Musicals.

Strictly Come Dancing: Everyone who has been hit by the Strictly Curse

In more exciting career news, he recently revealed that he has been chosen to present an award at 2019's Olivier Awards, alongside sister and fellow stage star Joanne Clifton. "HONOURED to be presenting the 'Best Theatre Choreographer' at the @olivierawards 2019 with @realjoanneclifton!" he wrote on Instagram earlier in March, before listing the talented nominees. The glittering ceremony will be held on 7 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Jason Manford.