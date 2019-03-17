All Star Musicals: Celebrity lineup and judges 2019 We can't wait for this one!

Dancing on Ice might be over, but Sunday night is still set to be a fun on All Star Musicals is back for a one-off special at 6pm with John Barrowman on presenting duties. He'll be joined by judges Kevin Clifton, Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Kristin Chenoweth, as they watch seven celebrities audition to be crowned All Star Musicals champion. So, who are the celebrities taking part in the theatrical extravaganza? Here's everything you need to know…

Which celebrities are taking part in All Star musicals?

Martin Lewis

This Morning's money saving expert Martin Lewis will be taking part in the show. Talking about how he wanted to do it for his daughter Sapphire, he said: "I've said no to lots of TV talent show type programmes. Yet my little girl loves musicals, and so I've been watching them with her, and when I mentioned that I'd been asked to do All Star Musicals, she got very excited."

Joel Dommett

I'm A Celeb: Extra Camp star and comedian Joel Dommett signed up, saying: "It's been an incredible experience doing All Star Musicals. My chosen song has been going round and round in my head for weeks - if I'm honest I can't wait to get the show over with so I can stop humming it so my friends will hang out with me again."

Daniel Brocklebank

Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in the soap, will be swapping the cobbles for the stage. He said: "I'm really excited about the Palladium and being part of a team musically with an ensemble as I've never had that experience!"

Alan Titchmarsh

Everyone's favourite gardener Alan Titchmarsh will be making his TV comeback on the show. The 69-year-old revealed: "I've always loved musicals and while I have always resisted taking part in any 'reality' TV shows I found the chance of being able to sing on the stage of the London Palladium irresistible. That said, I'm now scared stiff! I sang as a boy in the church choir and later as an adult, but I have never sung anything like this in public. Eeek!"

Tessa Peake-Jones

Perhaps best-known for her role as Raquel in Only Fools and Horses, 61-year-old Tessa said during training: "I'm really excited about the Palladium and being part of a team musically with an ensemble as I’ve never had that experience. The challenge at the moment is pacing my breath and vocal chords for the duration of the song and I will NEVER say musicals are easy from now on! How little

London Hughes

Comedian London is no stranger to performing on stage, but will she be able to hold a tune? The 21-year-old star of Laughter Shock said: "I used to spend hours in my living room dancing around and performing for my teddy bears. Now I get to perform for industry professionals, the Palladium audience and millions of people watching at home! Yep, no pressure then."

Amy Walsh

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh (whose sister is Girls Aloud's Kimberly!) previously showed off her singing skills on 2015's the ABBA Christmas Party. Talking about taking to the stage again, she revealed: "To be part of a production like this is so exciting and everyone is so lovely. IIt gives you a real buzz. It's been really nice to meet new people, being in this theatre, being in London. I have loved it but it’s obviously a lot to take on alongside everything else."

