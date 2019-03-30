BBC's Strictly Come Dancing announces exciting news Very well deserved!

Beloved BBC show Strictly Come Dancing has announced some happy news – it has bagged a nomination for Best Entertainment Craft Team at the BAFTA Television awards! The team at Elstree Studios, where the competition (along with a number of other popular shows) is famously filmed, tweeted the happy the news – writing, "Congratulations to our friends @JasonGilkison @lisaAmakeup @rjs104 @mark_kenyon at @bbcstrictly for your Best Entertainment Craft Team Nomination at #BAFTAS TV Awards. Well done to all nominees!" The message has been retweeted by the likes of Kevin Clifton and Lisa Armstrong, who is the head makeup artist on the show.

Also nominated in the category are the teams at The Voice, The Mash Report and The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, which was of course attended by the British royal family and broadcast on BBC One. Strictly has also secured a nomination for Best Entertainment Programme.

Lisa responded to some messages on Twitter following the news on Thursday, writing in reply to Elstree's tweet: "Thank you guys – so proud!!! Big kisses." She also wrote to the show's creative director Jason Gilkison, "So happy Jase... can’t wait to see you and the team!!"

The awards ceremony will be held on 12 May 2019 and will no doubt see plenty of the cast arrive on the red carpet to celebrate, and possibly even scoop a win. Other top-nominated shows include Killing Eve, Body Guard and even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, which has scored multi-camera directing and live event nominations.

It's exciting news for fans ahead of 2019's series of Strictly, which is already sparking rumours about the next celebrity cast to take to the dancefloor. Scarlett Moffatt is the most recent star to be tipped as a future contestant, though she recently admitted that she thinks she'd have too much dance experience. Speaking on Heart London Breakfast, she said: "I would love that, but I'm a qualified dance teacher so I feel like I've got a bit of an advantage. People don't like it when people can already dance on that show. They want to see a journey. That's the thing about TV, they want to see a journey."