Victoria fans shocked as beloved character is killed off

Fans of Victoria were left shocked and upset after a fan favourite character was killed off following an outbreak of cholera. The Queen's former maid, Nancy Skerrett, recently told her husband that they are expecting their first child together, and accidentally drinks a contaminated tonic to help with her morning sickness, hence coming down with the disease and dying.



Fans were quick to take to Twitter to discuss the sad twist, with one writing: "Victoria first Drummond & now Skerrett!! Does Daisy Goodwin hate us all?" Another person added: "THIS IS THE MOST HEARTBREAKING THING #VICTORIA." A third person tweeted: "I've watched enough period dramas to know that was going to happen but it still hurts." Nell Hudson, who plays Nancy, opened up about leaving the role on Lorraine, admitting that leaving was "very emotional". She added that Jenna Coleman gave her a gift of a "beautiful" Victorian hairpin.

Fans were devastated by the shock death

The show's writer, Daisy Goodwin, previously teased that there will be tragedy in the new series, and has opened up about planning to kill off Prince Albert, who died aged 42). She said: "I might have an idea. I might have. Obviously… I don't really think of it like that. I'm more interested in what he does," she added. "I mean the run up to his death is fascinating to me. And tragic. He will have to die at some point as much as I would like to keep him alive forever. At some point he will have to leave us." Chatting to Radio Times, Jenna also opened up about continuing the show on a "series-by-series basis", explaining: "In the next one she's starting to look a bit more matronly… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough."

