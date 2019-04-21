Exclusive: The Voice winner Molly Hocking on her future plans, and how Olly Murs has been a big support Molly spoke exclusively to HELLO!...

In her first interview and photoshoot, The Voice winner Molly Hocking has revealed to Hello! magazine that, after her stunning victory, she has returned to Cornwall and is working in her mum’s shop. But Molly, who has already released a hit single, is still dreaming big. "I've come back to work in my mum's shop, Fabulous, to keep myself grounded. St Ives is beautiful and amazing," she explains of working in her mother's boutique, Fabulous, before expanding on her ambitions. "I want to be one of the breakthrough artists of The Voice. I'd like to be an international recording artist selling thousands of records, in the charts, doing festivals," she told HELLO!

Molly Hocking and her The Voice coach Olly Murs

And backing her all the way is her show mentor Olly Murs. "He is the most down-to-earth, supportive person on the panel, I can say that hand on heart," Molly, 18, says: "He stays in touch with all his contestants afterwards. I've got his number and call him every day just to check in, as he’s really invested in us." Molly’s victory on The Voice is all the more remarkable after she left The X Factor at bootcamp stage two years ago. "The night before I was meant to travel up, they called me and said, 'We've over subscribed so you won't be coming.' It was a real shock, and knocked the confidence out of me for a good year. I was in a rut but then The Voice gave me focus again. I thought I had nothing to lose, and might as well throw myself back in at the deep end."

Molly now plans to leave her hometown of St Ives in Cornwall to make it big in London. "But it's very small. It feels like you’re stuck sometimes as you’re so far away from anything. "I've felt ready for a few years. I'd say I’m at the prime time now just to get out there and show everyone what I can do."

