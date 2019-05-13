Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge ever star in Killing Eve? Would you like to see Phoebe in Killing Eve?

Killing Eve was one of the big winners at the BAFTA TV Awards last night, having scooped up three awards including Best Drama series, Best Leading Actress for Jodie Comer and Best Supporting Actress for Fiona Shaw. The show's creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, opened up about the huge win to HELLO! and other reporters at the glitzy evening event, and revealed whether she would ever star in the series herself.

Phoebe wrote season one of the hit show

After revealing that she once considered a cameo where she would be killed off by Jodie's character, Villanelle, she explained: "I've weirdly written myself out of the casting bracket," to which Jodie chimed in: "There is still time!" Agreeing that a cameo would be fun, the Fleabag star said: "I would love to be murdered by Jodie."

Phoebe also opened up about the screenwriting being taken over by Emerald Fennell for season two, explaining: "It was such a wonderful thing because Emerald is such a badass and Sally and Emerald, [they've] been developing together for a while now - so yeah it's painful and hard because you're moving away from a family on a project… it just feels cool to hand things on and to have other people's input, it can only make things grow in a good way," before adding that she had already watched season two and loved it. "It's fantastic," she gushed. "It's absolutely fantastic and it's feels so brilliant because Emerald's voice, it's so unique, there was no sense of trying to get her to do what we've done before… Her voice and her roar is very evident in it and that's what gives it that amazing energy. And then these guys bringing their former glory!"

Phoebe opened up about the show

Fiona Shaw also opened up about Phoebe during her acceptance speech, saying: "My final thanks is of course to Phoebe Waller-Bridge whose glass-shattering genius and wayward imagination you know, produces things out of her mind from coke cans to rats to Russia and all I say is, 'Look Phoebe, both hands. Extraordinary.'"

