WATCH: The final ever trailer for Game of Thrones is here and we're not ready WARNING! Spoiler alert for Game of Thrones episode five

Fans were shocked by the events of the Game of Thrones episode five, which saw Daenerys set fire to the city of King's Landing – and the last ever trailer for the entire series hints at the aftermath of her decision to lay waste to the capital. The short clip shows Jon, Davos, Tyrion and Arya walking dazed through the burnt out city as Dany's soldiers cheer at their victory, and ends with Dany watching the chaos she has created.

Speaking about the decision to turn Daenerys into the 'Mad Queen', the creators of the show David Benioff and D.B. Weiss explained: "You look at the people who have been closest to her for such a long time and almost all of them have either turned on her or died and that's a dangerous thing for someone who has that much power to feel that isolated… If Cersei hadn't betrayed her, if she hadn't killed Missandei… then we might not have seen this side of Daenerys Targaryen."

Loading the player...

READ: Game of Thrones star takes responsibility over THAT coffee cup blunder

Opening up about the moment Dany decided to 'choose violence' after Cersei had surrendered, they continued: "She sees the Red Keep which to her is the home that her family built… and it's that moment when she's looking at that symbol of everything that has been taken from her that she makes the decision to make things personal."

The penultimate episode saw Tyrion shocked as Dany destroyed the city

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to discuss the turn of events, with one writing: "Missandei in the afterlife after Dany went full cray: 'Damn, guess I should have just said BYE or something.'" Another person added: "D&D really threw away all of Jaime's redemption arc, Dany's whole protector of the innocent storyline, Arya's faceless assassin skills, Bran's 3 eyed raven abilities, and all the hype around the golden company away in just one episode. Really?"

READ: Line of Duty star reveals regret at season five - find out why