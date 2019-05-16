Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas rushed to hospital after suffering face injury Get better soon Adam!

Former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas has just returned from a luxury family holiday with his wife and two young children, but his welcome home didn't get off to the best of starts. On Wednesday, he was rushed to A&E by his brother Scott after dropping a weight on his face at the gym. Adam shared a picture of himself from the hospital after the incident, showcasing his painful looking scar just below his eye. He wrote: "Feeling really sorry for myself don't think I'll be able to work for a week. Good job I don't have a job. I only dropped 50kg on my face I don't need a gown, but I'll take one."

Adam Thomas was taken to hospital after an accident at the gym

Adam was taken to hospital by his twin brother Scott, and shared another picture of the pair of them on Instagram. He wrote: "Not sure that everyone knows yet but today I dropped a weight on my face !! ... and then 3hrs in a&e with this guy @scottyspecial don’t know which one was worse haha but am glad he was there by my side x if you too have dropped a weight on your face please get in touch as it’s hard to talk to anyone about my experience unless you’ve actually been through it ... I know you're out there and I know your ashamed but it's about time we spoke out and let others know that if you're an idiot... gyms are dangerous places."

The actor was met with a mass of sympathetic comments from his family and friends, with brother Ryan Thomas writing: "I love you so much Adam, to be fair something I would do." Scott added: "'Today is going to be a good day.' No it's not John Snow." Adam's former Emmerdale co-star Mike Parr – who played Ross Barton in the soap – wrote: "Heavy news bro!!" while Lisa Snowdon added: "Ouch! Adam! Bloody hell!"

