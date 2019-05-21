Is AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis entering Love island villa? The professional will reportedly be in the upcoming series

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard's younger brother, Curtis, is reportedly joining the villa for the new season of Love Island. AJ's brother, who is also a professional dancer and performs on Ireland's Dancing with the Stars, will allegedly be flying out to Majorca for the show when it premieres next month. However, ITV called Curtis' involvement "pure speculation", telling HELLO!: "Any names are at this stage pure speculation and we will be announcing the Love Island 2019 cast in due course."

Could Curtis be in the new series of Love Island?

Should Curtis star in the upcoming reality show, it will come just a few months after he was injured in a nightclub attack back in December 2018. Speaking to The Sun about the attack, AJ said: "Curtis risked his own dancing career to save mine as he threw himself in front of the attackers so they couldn't get to me. He was thinking of both my dancing career with my legs and my TV career with my face. He tried to protect me and in doing so saved my life and my legs from danger."

The popular reality show will return to our screens on 4 June, with Caroline Flack returning to present. Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Basically just under 2 weeks to go until Love Island season 5 starts and I honestly cannot wait," while another added: "So excited." Following the announcement of the new series, former contestant Rykard Jenkins offered some advice to the new contestants on social media, writing: "So #LoveIsland S5 is happening. So here is my advice for anyone that is going on the show & what I would do after. DO NOT RUSH INTO ANYTHING. Don't rush with management, PA's, collaborations, interviews, tv appearances. Please take a week or two off with your family & friends."

