Two more Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins stars drop out after most brutal episode to date Two stars had already dropped out so far

Just like its civilian counterpart, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is one reality TV show that really puts its contestants through its paces. Raising money and awareness for Stand Up To Cancer, the Channel 4 show sees a team of celebrity contestants complete Special Forces style training and undertake a series of gruelling, physically and mentally draining activities.

Following the departures of Loose Women's Andrea McLean and former MP Louise Mensch in the early weeks, two more stars were forced to withdraw from the show on Sunday night's episode in what many fans have called its most brutal episode yet.

Love Island star Camilla Thurlow left the show

First to go was Love Island star Camilla Thurlow, who reached her limits after an injury left her needing stitches in her hand and lagging behind on a trek. Given the option to leave the group if she was at her limits by chief instructor Ant Middleton, the Scottish star chose to hand over her arm band and withdraw, crying as she did so.

MORE: Ruth Langsford posts shocking car crash photo

Camilla, 29, rose to fame in 2017 on the third series of Love Island, where she came runner up alongside current partner Jamie Jewitt. Despite her reality TV background, Camilla's exit from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins came as a surprise, as the star had worked as a bomb-disposal expert in Cambodia before entering the ITV2 show.

Dev Griffin also made his exit

However, the latest episode took another victim in the form of Radio 1 DJ Dev Griffin. The presenter broke down in tears after undergoing four hours of torturous interrogation techniques designed to make the recipient question their sanity. These included surrounding Dev with horrific noises while making him stand in painful torture positions.

MORE: The truth behind Katya Jones not getting a Strictly partner

The star struggled to talk as he wept from fear, saying: "I just can't handle this, the noises are playing with my mind. I just wanted to keep on going [but] I couldn't." As he handed over his arm band, the DJ admitted that the activity had made him cry for the first time in over 15 years. Fans can continue to watch the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.