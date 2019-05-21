Cancel your summer plans: Love Island season 5 confirms release date *Sings Love Island theme song*

Love Island has announced that it will be returning to our screens - and fans won't have to wait long! ITV2 announced the exciting news with a short clip of the show's presenter, Caroline Flack, lounging in the pool on a lilo as the hashtag reads: "Day Dot is Coming." They also confirmed that the show finally be back on Monday 3 June. Fans were delighted with the news, with one writing: "Basically just under 2 weeks to go until Love Island season 5 starts and I honestly cannot wait," while another added: "So excited."

Love Island will be back for season five

While some fans are delighted that the popular show, in which a group of singletons find romance while isolated in a villa, is coming back for a new series, others have called the decision to bring the show back controversial after the tragic death of two of its contestants. Referencing The Jeremy Kyle Show's immediate cancellation following the death of one of it's guests, one person tweeted: "Jeremy Kyle Show has been taken off air after one death in 14 years. In three weeks #LoveIsland comes back on air after two deaths in just four seasons. Both shows are on ITV but it seems treated differently, probably as one makes far more cash for the station than the other."

Another person added: "So they can take #jeremykyle off tv straight away because of a tragic death... But that shallow programme #loveisland still goes ahead after two deaths." Former contestant Rykard Jenkins has offered some advice to the new contestants on social media, writing: "So #LoveIsland S5 is happening. So here is my advise for anyone that is going on the show & what I would do after. DO NOT RUSH INTO ANYTHING. Don't rush with management, PA's, collaborations, interviews, tv appearances. Please take a week or two off with your family & friends."

