X Factor star Tracyleanne Jefford has been diagnosed with skin cancer on her nose Tracyleanne appeared on the ITV show in 2017

X Factor star Tracyleanne Jefford has been diagnosed with skin cancer, two years after reaching the live shows in 2017, HELLO! can confirm. The singer is believed to be undergoing surgery soon to remove part of her nose after receiving news two weeks ago that she has basal cell carcinoma (BCC), which is the most common type of cancer.

Tracyleanne appeared on the X Factor in 2017

According to the NHS, BBC is mainly caused by overexposure to UV light from the sun or tanning beds and can occur anywhere on the body, but is most common on areas exposed to the sun, such as the face, neck and ears. Early symptoms often only include a scab that bleeds occasionally and does not heal. Some appear as flat, red, scaly marks or have a pearl-like rim. The latter can then erode into an ulcer. Others are lumpy with shiny nodules crossed by blood vessels. Treatment usually involves removing the cancerous tumour and some of the surrounding skin.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field tease big announcement – and make another one

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger mentored Tracyleanne

The 35-year-old won a legion of fans when she appeared on the ITV singing competition, which was the second time she had auditioned for the show – the first time being in 2006. Tracyleanne made it all the way to the live shows with judge Nicole Scherzinger as part of her Over 28s category. However, she was voted out of the competition in week two.

READ MORE: Robbie Williams proposes to Ayda Field again - details

Speaking after her elimination, she said: "Well I am privileged to make the second week. Because I have had the bestest week. I will not stop, I will keep going and going and going until I reach the top." Gushing over head judge Simon Cowell, she said: "(He) is a diamond. That man believed in me in the beginning and gave me that chance. He even come on stage [the night I was eliminated] and cuddled me and said, ‘you are what this show is about.’ Because I was myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.