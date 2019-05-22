Game of Thrones star reveals regret at season eight - find out why Warning, spoilers for the season eight finale ahead!

Game of Thrones ended on perhaps the most divisive note ever as the season eight finale saw Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen and be banished to the Wall for his crimes as Bran become the new King of Westeros, Sansa became Queen of the North, and Arya decided to travel and discover new lands. Following the finale, Maisie Williams opened up about her one regret for season eight; that Arya never got to kill Cersei Lannister.

Maisie opened up about the final season

Chatting to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "I just wanted to be on set with Lena again, she's good fun. And I wanted Arya to kill Cersei even if it means [Arya] dies too. Even up to the point when Cersei's with Jaime I thought [while reading the script], 'He's going to whip off his face [and reveal it's Arya] and they're both going to die.' I thought that's what Arya's drive has been... The Hound says, 'You want to be like me? You want to live your life like me?' In my head, the answer was, 'Yeah.' But I guess sleeping with Gendry, seeing Jon again, realising she's not just fighting for herself anymore but also her family – it's bringing up all these human emotions that Arya hasn't felt for a long time."

She added: "It's not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it's a happy ending. It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I'd go with her again." Lena Heady, who plays Cersei, also opened up about her own ending on the show. She said: "I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody. The more [co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and I] talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together."

