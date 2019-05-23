Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones' reveals hugely exciting news Will you watch season two of Gentleman Jack?

Fans who are already loving Suranne Jones' new drama, Gentleman Jack, which premiered on Sunday night, will be delighted to hear that the show has already been confirmed for season two! The show follows the highly intelligent landowner Anne Lister as she decides that she wants to marry a woman in 19th century England. Speaking about season two, Suranne said: "I'm so thrilled that I will be joining Sally Wainwright on the second part of Anne's journey. We always dreamed there would be more and now we get to play it all out."

Suranne plays Anne Lister

She continued: "A huge thank you to the BBC, HBO and Lookout Point for giving us our second series. It's such amazing and positive news. I love working with the brilliant and talented Sophie Rundle and can't wait to create some more Lister and Walker moments with her too." The opening episode was a huge hit and boasted an average of 5.1 million viewers.

Suranne opened up about the show coming back for season 2

Sally also opened up about the exciting news, saying: "It's so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne's exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie's beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker. I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker. A massive thank you to the BBC and HBO and to everyone at Lookout Point." Fans took to social media to discuss the new show, with one person writing: "WHAT A TREAT. Everyone on top form. A brilliant script from Sally Wainwright. Suranne Jones at her best and the brilliant Sophie Rundle & Gemma Whelan. Beautiful costumes, direction and soundtrack. Can't wait for next week already."

Another person added: "I'm just so thankful for #GentlemanJack - I can't even put into words how validating it feels to know that such a historic woman was so sure of herself and her sexuality and seeing it played out in such an inspiring story on prime time BBC is so special."

