Love Island's Dr Alex needed therapy after show Are you looking forward to the return of Love Island?

Alex George, better known as Love Island's Dr Alex, has praised the new care of duty process of the ITV2 show, and revealed he asked for therapy from the network following his involvement in the show in 2018. Chatting to Radio 1 Newsbeat, he explained: "Within 24 hours I had an appointment booked and I continued to be seen, so I've had really good aftercare." He added that he was consulted on the new process, saying: "I actually gave some of my thoughts and advice on what I would change - and some of those things have clearly been incorporated, which is great. Not because the show was bad, but because it's a huge change in your life dealing with social media."

Dr Alex opened up about therapy on the show

Love Island have altered their care of duty process after the controversy surrounding the show's return following the tragic deaths of two former contestants. The announcement from ITV partly reads: "The key changes this year are – enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations with potential Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, bespoke training for all Islanders on social media and financial management and a proactive aftercare package which extends our support to all Islanders following their participation." The duty of care process was also reviewed by medical officer Dr Paul Litchfield, who said: "I have reviewed Love Island’s duty of care processes from end to end and they show a degree of diligence that demonstrates the seriousness with which this is taken by the production team."

READ: Dani Dyer speaks out about her 'tough' split from Jack Fincham for the first time

Loading the player...

Speaking about the new measures, the Creative Director ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said: "We’re very excited that Love Island is back for another series. It is the nation’s favourite dating show and we have a fabulous new cast of young singles all looking for love and ready for a summer of romance in the iconic Love Island villa."

READ: Love Island's announces new care of duty process after controversy surrounding show's return